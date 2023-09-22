Google Sued After Man Drives Off Collapsed Bridge Following Map Directions
Google has been sued by the family of a man who died after driving his car off a collapsed bridge while following Google Maps directions.
The US-based family has sued the technology giant for negligence, claiming it had been informed of the collapse but failed to update its navigation system.
As the man was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday party through an unfamiliar neighborhood, Google Maps allegedly instructed him to cross a bridge that had collapsed nine years earlier and was never rebuilt.
The lawsuit also names several private property management companies that it claims are responsible for the collapsed bridge.
Condoling the family, Google spokesperson José Castañeda told The Associated Press, "Our goal is to provide accurate routing information in Maps and we are reviewing this lawsuit.”
