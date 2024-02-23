Google Strikes AI Training Data Deal With Reddit. What Does It Mean?
Reddit has entered into an agreement with Google, allowing its content to be utilised in the training of artificial intelligence models for the search engine company.
This comes just a week after Bloomberg reported that Reddit has struck a $60 million training deal with an unnamed AI company.
Google will gain access to Reddit's data API through this collaboration, enabling the retrieval of real-time content from Reddit's platform.
Additionally, it will allow the tech giant to display content from Reddit in new ways across its products.
The collaboration will grant Reddit the access to use Vertex AI, Google's AI-driven service designed to enhance search results for businesses.
The micro blogging platform clarified that this modification will not impact the terms of its data API, which will continue to prohibit developers or businesses from using it for commercial purposes without prior approval.
