Biryani Dominates Swiggy Orders As India’s Top Pick For Eighth Year In A Row
According to the annual report released by Swiggy, Biryani is the most ordered dish on the platform in 2023 for the eighth straight year.
In 2023, India placed an order for 2.5 biryanis per second. Additionally, for every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one vegetarian biryani ordered.
As per the report, 2.49 million newly joined users on Swiggy placed biryani as their first order.
One out of every six biryanis was ordered from Hyderabad, and the top biryani enthusiast on Swiggy hails from the city, having placed a remarkable 1633 biryani orders this year. This averages to more than four biryanis per day.
During the India vs Pakistan World Cup match in October, a family in Chandigarh placed a whopping order for 70 plates of biryani in one go. Swiggy recorded an impressive rate of over 250 biryani orders per minute throughout the match.
