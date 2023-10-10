Google Rolls Out New AI-Powered Search For Streamlining Data In Healthcare Sector
Google Cloud has unveiled AI-driven advanced search capabilities, aiming to assist healthcare professionals in swiftly accessing precise clinical data from diverse medical record sources.
The company said that the new capabilities will ultimately save health-care workers a significant amount of time and energy.
According to the blog post, doctors can search questions such as “What medications has this patient taken in the last 12 months?” and see the relevant information in one place.
The technology can directly cite and link to an organisation's internal data, alleviating clinicians' concerns about AI generating inaccurate responses or hallucinating.
The new features will be offered to health and life sciences organisations through Google’s Vertex AI Search platform.
Vertex AI consolidates all of Google's cloud services into a unified artificial intelligence platform, simplifying the development, deployment, and scaling of machine learning models with pre-trained and custom tools.
