Snapchat Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over 'My AI' Chatbot's Privacy Risks
Snapchat’s AI chatbot ‘My AI’ has landed the company on the radar after a UK data watchdog issued it a preliminary enforcement notice over its alleged failure to assess privacy risks it may pose to users and particularly children.
The ICO stated that its investigation's findings are preliminary, and Snap (Snapchat’s parent company) has until October 27 to provide its input before a final decision regarding potential actions is reached.
In February, Snap introduced a generative AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT large language model. This bot is pinned at the top of users' feeds, serving as a virtual friend for advice and snap exchanges.