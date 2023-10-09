Snapchat Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over 'My AI' Chatbot's Privacy Risks
Snapchat’s AI chatbot ‘My AI’ has landed the company on the radar after a UK data watchdog issued it a preliminary enforcement notice over its alleged failure to assess privacy risks it may pose to users and particularly children.
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it had provisionally found that the social media app’s owner failed to “adequately identify and assess the risks” to several million UK users of My AI, including among 13- to 17-year-olds.
The ICO stated that its investigation's findings are preliminary, and Snap (Snapchat’s parent company) has until October 27 to provide its input before a final decision regarding potential actions is reached.
In February, Snap introduced a generative AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT large language model. This bot is pinned at the top of users' feeds, serving as a virtual friend for advice and snap exchanges.
A Snap spokesperson told CNBC in an email, that they are closely reviewing the ICO’s provisional decision and are committed to protecting the privacy of its users.
The email read, “In line with our standard approach to product development, My AI went through a robust legal and privacy review process before being made publicly available.”
