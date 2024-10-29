Google Releases Open-Source Watermarking Tool for AI-Generated Text. Here’s How It Works
Google has announced that its SynthID text watermarking technology is now available as an open-source tool through the Google Responsible Generative AI Toolkit for developers and businesses.
Integrated into its Gemini AI model, SynthID allows for the watermarking of AI-generated content in a manner that is "imperceptible to humans" but easily detectable by algorithms.
Originally announced in August of last year, SynthID embeds a unique pattern or code within the text created by AI, making it invisible to readers.
To verify if a piece of text was generated by AI, users can employ any specific tool designed to detect and reveal the hidden watermark.
