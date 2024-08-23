Google Introduces AI Assistant To Help YouTube Creators Regain Hacked Accounts
Google has introduced a new AI assistant feature for YouTube users and creators, designed to help recover hacked accounts and protect them from future breaches.
This new troubleshooting AI tool, known as the hacked channel assistant, will assist creators in regaining access to their compromised accounts.
Google's new support tool will guide users through questions to secure their Google account and reverse any changes made by hackers to their YouTube channel.
The tech giant has emphasised that this new AI tool is user-friendly, providing step-by-step guidance throughout the recovery process.
The tool is currently available only in English for select creators, but Google plans to expand it to all YouTube creators in multiple languages.
151 Sitting MPs and MLAs Face Allegations Of Crimes Against Women: Report
Click here