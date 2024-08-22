151 Sitting MPs and MLAs Face Allegations Of Crimes Against Women: Report
According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), 151 current MPs and MLAs have disclosed cases related to crimes against women in their election affidavits.
The report examines five years of data covering 4,693 MPs and MLAs, based on affidavits submitted to the Election Commission by candidates who are now serving in these positions.
The analysis spans elections held between 2019 and 2024. Of the 151 individuals, 16 are sitting MPs, and 135 are sitting MLAs.
Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have the highest number of such cases, with 54, followed by Congress with 23, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 17.
West Bengal tops the list of states with the most sitting MPs and MLAs who have declared cases related to crimes against women, with 25 cases.
Andhra Pradesh follows with 21, and Odisha ranks third with 17 sitting MPs and MLAs facing similar charges.
