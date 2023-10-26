Google Introduces 'About this Image' Tool For Enhanced Image Context In Search Results
Google is starting to roll out its new 'About this image' tool, which aims to provide essential background information and context regarding images in the Google Search.
The feature was first announced at Google’s I/O developer conference in May, and now it is being rolled out to Google’s English language users globally.
One can click on the three-dot menu that appears on the image. And from there, select 'About this image'. This will show the important information regarding the image.
This function allows users to discover when Google Search initially detected the image or its resemblances, and it also indicates whether the image had been posted on other websites previously.
It also provides metadata (when available), along with vital context about how the image has been described by news and fact-checking sites over time.
