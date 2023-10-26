Elon Musk's X Officially Introduces Audio And Video Calling To Platform
In the latest expansion of the app since Elon Musk’s takeover, X will now be allowing users to make audio and video calls from the app.
Quoting a post on the platform, which instructed the users on how to enable the feature, Musk wrote, "Early version of video & audio calling on X".
Additionally, within the app’s settings, a new “Enable audio and video calling” toggle has also been introduced, allowing users to customise their preferences.
This functionality allows users to exercise control over who can initiate audio and video calls with them. They can choose to restrict access to individuals they are following, verified users, or a combination of these criteria.
The feature is currently visible to only a limited number of individuals, making it unclear whether it will remain a Premium exclusive or become accessible to everyone.
In August, Musk hinted that the features would be accessible on Apple's iOS, Google's Android, and personal computers without the necessity of a phone number.
