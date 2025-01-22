Google Inks Deal With Associated Press To Bring Real-Time News To Gemini Chatbot
Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, will now feature up-to-date news from The Associated Press (AP) as part of the tech giant's first deal with a news publisher.
In a blog post, Google announced that AP will provide a real-time news feed to enhance the relevance of results displayed in the Gemini app.
AP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Kristin Heitmann, said the collaboration reflects a shared goal of delivering reliable, nonpartisan news globally.
Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the deal. Google has also not specified how AP's journalism would be presented, whether the organisation would be credited, or if links to original articles would be included.
Gemini, previously called Bard, is Google’s generative AI tool, capable of composing documents, generating images, coding, and more.
