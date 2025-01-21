UK Introduces AI Tool To Gauge MPs' Stance On Policies
The UK is introducing a new AI tool to predict how unpopular policies might be among MPs, offering what’s been called a “parliamentary vibe check”.
Parlex is part of a suite of AI tools, named Humphery after the Yes Minister character. It helps ministers and civil servants predict opposition from MPs and identify those deeply invested in specific issues.
The Humphrey suite also includes other AI tools like Minute, which transcribes and summarises ministerial meetings, and Lex, which analyses and summarises the impact of laws on policy issues.
For instance, the tool can analyse a policy summary—such as a 20mph speed limit—and predict MPs’ reactions based on their past parliamentary contributions.
A demonstration video on the government website shows how Labour MPs support traffic calming initiatives, while Tory MPs often oppose such measures.
The AI launch is part of UK government reforms to expand technology in public services, including faster death registrations, AI in job centres, and streamlined disability services via the NHS and councils.
From Pardons to Policies: Trump’s Second Act Brings Sweeping Changes on Day One