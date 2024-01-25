Google Commits $8 Million Investment to Boost Israeli Tech Firms And Support Palestinian Businesses
Google has announced its plans of investing over $8 million to help the business of Israeli tech firms and Palestinian businesses.
Emphasising the significance of small companies in the tech sector, Google announced plans to allocate $4 million for investment in Israeli AI firms. The remaining $4 million will be designated to support early-stage Palestinian startups and businesses.
Google has expanded its support to more than 20 startups specializing in AI solutions and services in Israel and Palestine. The tech giant intends to enhance their chances of success in the current economic landscape.
The specific number and size of grants allocated to these companies are determined based on the requests received by Google, according to the tech giant.
The Alphabet-owned company is collaborating with local and global non-profits to offer loans and grants to 1,000 Palestinian small businesses.
Additionally, it plans to provide seed grants to 50 tech startups in the region, aiming to preserve and generate a total of 4,500 jobs for Palestinians.
Legal Feud Erupts As Delhi Eateries Dispute Butter Chicken Origins