Legal Feud Erupts As Delhi Eateries Dispute Butter Chicken Origins
Butter chicken, a globally renowned dish from India, has become a bone of contention as two Indian restaurant chains are currently engaged in a legal dispute over the rights to its origins.
The proprietors of Moti Mahal, a renowned restaurant chain in Delhi, have initiated legal action in the Delhi High Court against their competitor, Daryaganj. The lawsuit alleges that Daryaganj is making untrue assertions about being the originator of a widely popular dish.
Moti Mahal contends that its founder, Kundan Lal Gujral, created butter chicken in the 1930s during the restaurant's initial establishment in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) before relocating to Delhi.
Founded in 2019, Daryaganj asserts that Kundan Lal Jaggi, a member of its founding family, collaborated with Gujral from Moti Mahal to launch the Delhi restaurant in 1947, where he is credited with creating the dish.
Moti Mahal has filed a 2,752-page lawsuit against Daryaganj, claiming over Rs 19 crores in damages. The suit alleges that Daryaganj has not only copied the layout of Moti Mahal's website but also imitated the overall ambiance and atmosphere of its restaurants.
