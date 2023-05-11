Cyclone Mocha Intensifying Into 'Severe' Storm, Likely To Make Landfall In Bangladesh And Myanmar
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Mocha forming over the south-east region of Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe storm by Friday.
"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around midnight of May 11,” the IMD statement released on Thursday read.
According to IMD, Mocha will make landfall over southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts — between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) on May 14.
The wind speeds can reach up to the speed of 130 kilometer per hour, as per the prediction.
India's northeast region is expected to record heavy rainfall during the weekend due to the impact of Mocha.
Tripura and Mizoram are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 13 while Nagaland, Manipur and South Assam will also record heavy rain on May 14.
Also read
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested, Triggering Nationwide Unrest