Google Opens Up AI Chatbot Bard For Public Access In US And UK
Google's AI-powered chatbot, Bard is opening up limited access to users in UK and US.
Users can sign up for a waitlist at bard.google.com for an early experiment.
Bard isn’t currently supported in India and the users will not be able to join the waitlist, but the service will expand to more countries and languages over time.
Defined by Google as a "creative and helpful collaborator", Bard is a conversational AI service, somewhat similar to ChatGPT (as seen in the interface screenshots).
ALSO READ:
India Ranked 126 On The World Happiness Index, But How Is It Calculated?