Google AI Can Now Be Used for Applications That May Cause Harm
Google has updated its AI principles, removing language that previously banned its AI from being used as weapons or causing harm.
The company now emphasises human oversight, due diligence, and feedback to align AI with user goals, social responsibility, and international laws.
It also pledges to reduce harmful outcomes, prevent bias, and uphold privacy, security, and intellectual property rights in AI development.
In a blog post on February 4, Google stated that democracies should lead AI progress with values like freedom, equality, and human rights.
It urged governments, companies, and organisations to collaborate in making AI safe, fostering growth, and ensuring national security.
The development comes on the heels of reports that Google Cloud staff employees had collaborated with IDF officials to facilitate access to its AI tools during Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza in 2023.
