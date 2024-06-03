Google Acknowledges AI Search Errors, Blames 'Data Voids' And User Queries
In a blog post by Google’s head of search, Liz Reid, the tech giant blames “data voids” and people making up odd questions for the inaccurate search results generated by artificial intelligence.
Last week, Google launched its AI search results for its US users, aiming to improve the search experience. Instead, the AI produced bizarre suggestions, such as putting glue on pizza to help the cheese stick and eating rocks.
Google worked quickly to remove some inaccurate AI results, which it calls AI Overviews, but the damage was already done.
According to the blog post, Google has added several restrictions on the types of searches that would generate AI Overview results, as well as “limited the inclusion of satire and humor content”.
The company is also addressing the AI Overviews that breach its content policies, which it stated were present in fewer than 1 out of every 7 million unique search queries where the feature was visible.
Adding on to the probable reasons behind the mess-up, Reid stated in the post, “We’ve also seen nonsensical new searches, seemingly aimed at producing erroneous results.”
