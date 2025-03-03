Global Crackdown on AI-Generated Child Abuse Images Leads to 25 Arrests
Europol has announced at least 25 arrests in a global crackdown on AI-generated child abuse images.
The suspects were part of a criminal network distributing fully AI-generated material depicting minors.
Dubbed Operation Cumberland, the raid was led by Danish authorities with support from 18 countries.
The main suspect, a Danish national arrested in November 2024, allegedly ran an online platform where users could access the content after making a small payment.
Investigators faced challenges due to the lack of national laws addressing AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
Despite this, 272 suspects have been identified, 33 properties searched, and 173 electronic devices seized. More arrests are expected.
Europol warned that even AI-generated CSAM, despite lacking real victims, fuels the objectification and sexualisation of children.
