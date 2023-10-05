Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flash Floods: 14 Dead, 102 Missing In North Sikkim
At least 14 people have been killed and 102 are missing following flash floods triggered by a lake outburst in north Sikkim. Among those missing are 22 Army soldiers, one of whom was rescued on Wednesday night.
According to Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), as many as 2,011 people have been rescued since disaster struck early Wednesday.
The flash floods are also affecting northern parts of West Bengal that share a border with Sikkim. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 10,000 people have been rescued from the region.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority, the primary reason for the Sikkim flash floods appears to be a likely combination of excess rainfall and a GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood) event at the South Lhonak lake in north Sikkim.
The disaster management authority added that nearly 25 glacial lakes in Sikkim are assessed to be at-risk.
