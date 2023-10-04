Elon Musk's X Faces Lawsuit From A Marketing Agency Over Name Trademark
Elon Musk's X has been sued by a Florida-based legal marketing agency called X Social Media for trademark infringement over the name X.
The lawsuit said the agency has used the "X Social Media" name since 2016 and owns a federal trademark covering it. It said it has invested more than $400 million in Facebook advertising to reach potential clients.
The lawsuit also mentions that the existing confusion has already resulted in financial losses for X Social Media and is expected to inflict additional financial harm.
It reads, "In a short time, X Corp has wielded its social media clout, marketing resources, and overall national notoriety to dominate consumer perception of its 'X' mark."
X Social Media sent X Corp a cease-and-desist letter in August 2023, which the company allegedly disregarded.
As a result, the agency is seeking an injunction to prevent Musk's company from marketing, offering, selling or distributing services using the “X” mark.
