20 Grand Slams, Record Wimbledon Titles In 24 Years: Roger Federer's Illustrious Tennis Career
On September 16, Roger Federer announced his retirement from lawn tennis, ending an illustrious career of 24 years.
During this time span, Federer won 20 Grand Slams, making him one of the greatest players to grace the courts of tennis.
Record Wimbledon Winner
The Swiss great has inked his name in the history of Wimbledon, winning the coveted grass-court title for a record eight times - 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017).
Streak Of US Open
Federer won the men's singles title five times in a row, consecutively in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. He also stands as the record winner of the men's singles title in the Open Era.
Australian Open Triumphs
Roger Federer's record in the Australian Grand Slam has been phenomenal, winning the title six times - 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018.
The Single Clay Court Title
Roger Federer recorded his victory in all Grand Slams after triumphing against Robin Söderling in the Roland Garros finals, winning his only French Open singles title in 2009.
Switzerland In The Olympics
Federer has won twice for Switzerland in the Summer Olympics. His triumphs include a gold medal in men's doubles in Beijing 2008 and a silver medal in the singles title during London 2012.
World Number One
Roger Federer's 24-year long career has witnessed him being ranked as the World Number 1 by ATP for 310 weeks. He has finished as the year-end number one five times.
