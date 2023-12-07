Garba Dance Enters UNESCO’s List Of Intangible Cultural Heritage. What Does This Mean?
UNESCO has approved the inclusion of garba, Gujarat’s most popular folk dance form, in its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.
This means that 14 elements from different regions of India have now been added to UNESCO's representative list of ICH.
The chief of the committee’s evaluation body explained garba as “ritualistic and devotional dance that is performed on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Navaratri, which is dedicated to the worship of the feminine energy”.
This list, maintained by UNESCO, aims to recognise and safeguard cultural practices, traditions, expressions, knowledge, and skills that are considered part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.
The inclusion of elements on this list helps promote awareness and appreciation of diverse cultural heritage around the world, fostering a sense of identity and continuity for communities.
The selection process involves member states submitting nominations, which are evaluated by UNESCO experts and advisory bodies based on criteria such as visibility and community involvement.
