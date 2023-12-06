AI Steps Into Legislation: A Brazilian City Unanimously Passes An AI-Drafted Law
The City Council of Porto Alegre in Brazil unanimously approved a bill regarding water meters. The bill, however, was not the result of policy debates and brainstorming sessions but was entirely authored by ChatGPT.
The legislation, which had received approval from various council committees, officially became effective on November 23.
According to councilman Ramiro Rosario, the chatbot executed a command consisting of 250 characters in around 15 seconds, which otherwise would have required three days.
He claimed that the result illustrated the potential of artificial intelligence as a practical tool for improving and optimising public service.
He told The Washington Post that ChatGPT's suggestions, which offered two creative solutions for an issue that had been plaguing the city's residents for months, "astonished" him.
Rosario added, “This was an unprecedented process of an AI-drafted bill that brought in suggestions that were in line with the principles and values of my mandate - I knew I had to sign it."
