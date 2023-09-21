Asian Games 2023: E-sports To Be Included As A Medal Sport For The First Time
The Asian Games 2023, scheduled to begin from September 23 and run until October 8, is all set to see E-sports making its debut as a medal sport.
A total of seven competing events will feature, Arena of Valor Asian Games Version, Dota 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.
The sport was given full medal status at a meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia in 2017.
India has announced a 15-member squad for only four of the seven games: League of Legends, Dota 2, FIFA, and Street Fighter.
E-sports had earlier featured as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
A demonstration sport refers to a sport which is played to promote it, rather than as part of standard medal competition.
Apart from this, breakdancing will also be making its Asian Games debut this year. The participants in this event will be judged on the basis of acrobatic moves like spins, flips, etc.
