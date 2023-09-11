G20 Summit In New Delhi Yields Key Agreements On Ukraine And Climate Goals
The Group of 20 (G20) summit in New Delhi ended on Sunday, as the world leaders reached a joint consensus over the Ukraine conflict and action on climate change.
In a bid to increase the bloc's diversity, they also formally admitted the 55-member African Union.
The G20 countries agreed that states cannot seize territory by force and emphasised the suffering of the Ukrainian people, but they refrained from criticising Russia directly for the conflict.
The United States, India, and Saudi Arabia, among others, announced plans to establish rail and port links between the Middle East and South Asia, and eventually to Europe, which US President Joe Biden hailed as a "real big deal".
The G20 leaders backed a target of tripling global renewable energy capacity and acknowledged that limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will require slashing greenhouse gases 43 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels.
