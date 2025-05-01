FSSAI Moves to Regulate Mislabelled Analogue Dairy Products
India’s food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has released a public consultation paper on better labelling and regulation of analogue dairy products.
These products mimic dairy items but use plant-based ingredients instead of milk. The most common is analogue paneer, made with vegetable oil, starch, and emulsifiers.
Selling it isn’t illegal, but it must be clearly labelled.
FSSAI is cracking down on misleading sales of such products and is seeking public input. It has asked whether terms like “non-dairy” or “analogue” should be mandatory on labels.
The body also seeks response if ingredient lists must clearly mention dairy substitutes, whether smaller packs (under 500 gm) should be allowed, and if repeat violators should be denied FSSAI registration.
The Consumer Affairs Ministry may also soon require restaurants to specify on menus whether their paneer dishes use dairy or non-dairy alternatives.
