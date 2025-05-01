Amazon Launches First Kuiper Internet Satellites, Enters Race Against Starlink
Amazon has launched the first 27 satellites for its Project Kuiper broadband constellation from Florida.
This marks the start of a long-delayed plan to rival SpaceX’s Starlink with space-based internet.
The satellites—part of a planned 3,236—were sent into low-Earth orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 7 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral, after bad weather postponed an earlier attempt.
Project Kuiper, a $10 billion initiative announced in 2019, aims to provide global broadband access for consumers, businesses, and governments, especially in underserved rural areas.
The launch comes over a year behind schedule. Amazon must deploy half the constellation—1,618 satellites—by mid-2026 to meet a U.S. FCC deadline.
Duolingo Shifts to AI-Driven Model, Citing Scalability Needs
