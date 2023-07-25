From Uttarakhand To Maharashtra: IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In Multiple States
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts for widespread rainfall, announcing a red and orange alert, across various regions in India till July 28.
According to IMD, light to moderate rainfalls are expected to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25, while light rains are expected in Haryana and Chandigarh till July 26.
A red alert has been issued in Gujarat and Maharashtra for the upcoming days, while an orange alert has been issued in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa, and Kerala due to the prediction of heavy rains and thunderstorms.