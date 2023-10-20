From Local Pixels To ONDC partnership: Key Announcements From Google For India Event
The 9th edition of Google for India event, which took place on Thursday, was packed with a slew of new updates and announcements.
In an attempt to make the Google Pixel smartphones more accessible to Indian users, the company said that it’s Pixel 8 series, slated to be rolled out in 2024, will be locally manufactured.
Google also announced its plans to enhance Search with AI-generated summaries for more than 100 essential government initiatives, encompassing sectors such as employment, housing, healthcare, agriculture, and women's well-being.
Google Cloud will be partnering with Axis My India, to introduce a multilingual super-app called "a". This app aims to improve access to government welfare schemes, jobs, and healthcare across India, using Cloud's infrastructure to reach both urban and rural areas.
Google also revealed an expanded collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to support farmer organisations in selling their products online, creating a more efficient and accessible online marketplace for them.
The tech giant also announced their DigiKavach initiative to team up with industry experts to fight online financial fraud by studying scammers and crafting defenses against new scams.
