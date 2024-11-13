Meta Grants US Government Access to Llama AI, Contradicting Policy
Meta has announced it will make its generative AI models available to the U.S. government, sparking a moral dilemma for users.
Last week, Meta revealed that its Llama models will be accessible to government agencies, including those working on defense and national security, as well as private sector partners.
This decision seems to contradict Meta's policy, which prohibits Llama's use for military, warfare, nuclear industries, espionage, terrorism, human trafficking, and harm to children.
Meta's exception also reportedly includes national security agencies in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. This move came just three days after Reuters reported that China had adapted Llama for military use.
Llama is a collection of large language and multimodal models, similar to ChatGPT, but it also processes data like audio and images.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, released Llama in response to ChatGPT, with one key difference: Llama is marketed as open source, allowing anyone with the right hardware to download, run, and modify the code freely.
