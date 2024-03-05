France Becomes The First Country To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right
France has become the first nation to incorporate the right to abortion into its constitution.
In a decisive 780-72 vote, lawmakers amended the 1958 constitution to solidify women's "guaranteed freedom" to undergo abortion.
The announcement of the result prompted a standing ovation in the Versailles parliament. President Emmanuel Macron hailed the action as a matter of "French pride" that has sent out a "universal message."
Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told lawmakers, "We're sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you and no one can decide for you."
Abortion has been legal in France since 1975 but was nor explicitly stated in the constitution as a guaranteed right before this.
