Cyclone Biparjoy To Intensify Into A Severe Storm; Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa To Be Affected
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy, formed over Arabian Sea on Tuesday, is likely to move northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.
The IMD further said it would move north-northwestwards during the next three days and is likely to affect the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala.
The speed of these winds may increase from 95-105 kilometre per hour to 115 kilometre per hour, impacting the weather in Maharashtra, north Kerala, Karnataka and Goa.
The IMD issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till June 10. Those who are out on sea, are advised to return to the coast.
This is the second cyclone to affect India this year, after Cyclone Mocha. Cyclone Mocha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, made a fall in Bangladesh and Myanmar causing massive destruction last month.
The name ‘Biparjoy’ was given by Bangladesh and it means ‘calamity’ or ‘disaster’. The name was adopted by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) countries in 2020, the Hindustan Times reported.
