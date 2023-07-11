Four Indian-Origin Women Among Forbes 100 Richest Self-Made Women
The four Indian-origin women named by Forbes among America's 100 richest self-made women for 2023, include Jayshree Ullal, Neerja Sethi, Neha Narkhede and Indra Nooyi.
Jayshree Ullal, president and CEO of computer networking firm Arista Networks, ranked 15th on the list, with a recorded revenue of nearly $4.4 billion in 2022.
Neerja Sethi ranked 25th on the list, with a net worth of $990 million. Sethi co-founded IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel in 1980 with her husband, Bharat Desai.
Neha Narkhede, the co-founder and former CTO of cloud company Confluent, has ranked 50th on the list, with a net worth of $520 million.
With a net worth of $350 million, Indra Nooyi has ranked 77th on the Forbes list. She is the former CEO of PepsiCo, retired in 2019 after 24 years with the company.
Diane Hendricks, cofounder of ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing and windows in America, has retained the top spot in the list for the sixth year in a row.
Flood Alert In Delhi As Yamuna Waters Breach Danger Mark
Click here