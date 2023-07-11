Flood Alert In Delhi As Yamuna Waters Breach Danger Mark
The Yamuna, which had surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday evening, rose to 206.32 metres on Tuesday as Haryana let more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage.
Authorities have begun evacuating residents from low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding. They will be relocated to relief camps and community centres across the city.
Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “This is unprecedented rainfall and unfortunately the drainage system in the city is not designed to withstand such extreme rainfall."
He, however, said that a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.
The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.
