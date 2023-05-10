Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested, Triggering Nationwide Unrest
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-corruption agency at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.
Several paramilitary troops in riot-control gear surrounded Khan escorting him into a black van.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after he refused to turn himself in despite repeated notices, Reuters reported.
Khan’s arrest has triggered unrest in Pakistan, resulting in clashes between his supporters and police.
Mobile internet services remain inaccessible across the country. Schools also remain closed, while some highways have been blocked across major cities, BBC reported.
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have released updated travel warnings for their citizens travelling to Pakistan, keeping in view the country’s current situation.
