Operation Sindoor: What Were The Strike Locations In The Cross-Border Attack?
The Indian Armed Forces, on Wednesday, launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
A government statement clarified that no Pakistani military installations were hit, and that the actions were “focused, measured and non-escalatory” in nature.
According to officials, the strikes targeted camps linked to banned outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
Addressing the press conference, Col. Sophia Qureshi said that the operation dismantled the training site once used by Ajmal Kasab and David Headley.
Of the nine sites hit, four were singled out for their militant ties. In Pakistan’s Punjab, strikes focused on Bahawalpur—associated with Jaish chief Masood Azhar—and Muridke, home to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters, the Markaz-e-Taiba complex.
In PoJK, the strikes hit Kotli and Muzaffarabad. Kotli, near Poonch and Rajouri, has seen frequent infiltration activity, while Muzaffarabad is considered a key launch point for cross-border militant operations.
