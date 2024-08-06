Five US States Urge Musk To Address X’s Grok Chatbot Over Election Misinformation
Secretaries of state from five U.S. states have urged Elon Musk to address issues with social media platform X's AI chatbot, which they claimed had spread misinformation about the upcoming November 5 election.
In Washington, there is increasing concern that AI-generated content could mislead voters in the forthcoming presidential and congressional elections in November.
Since Musk acquired the platform formerly known as Twitter in 2022, civil rights groups have expressed concerns about an increase in hate speech and misinformation resulting from reduced content moderation.
Last month, Musk endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and has himself been accused of spreading misinformation.
Recently, the X owner himself had shared a digitally altered video of Vice President Kamala Harris, which was manipulated to change the voice-over and make Harris appear to say disparaging things about President Biden and herself.
The officials from Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Washington, Michigan and New Mexico said in an open letter to Musk to “implement changes to X's AI search assistant, Grok, to ensure voters have accurate information in this critical election year".
