Meta AI Sees India As Largest Market, Reveals CFO Susan Li
Meta's Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, announced on Thursday that India has become the largest market for the use of Meta AI, the company's artificial intelligence chatbot.
Meta launched its AI chatbot in India in June of this year. With over a billion users across its platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads, the company has seen significant engagement.
Notably, WhatsApp has a large market base in India and has approximately 500 million users in the country.
“People have used Meta AI for billions of queries since we first introduced it. We’re seeing particularly promising signs on WhatsApp in terms of retention and engagement,” Li said, though she did not provide specific numbers or user statistics.
Last month, Meta added Hindi and Hindi-Romanised Script (Hinglish) to its AI chatbot.
The company originally launched the AI chatbot in the US in September 2023 and upgraded it in April with the new Llama 3 model, expanding its availability to over a dozen countries.
Decode, in its test, had found that while Meta AI could potentially identify a news article as fake when asked directly, it complied when tasked with writing a news report based on a fabricated claim.
