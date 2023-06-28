Fans Will Now Be Able To Interact With Amitabh Bachchan In Their City. Here’s How
Soon Amitabh Bachchan fans will be able to interact, click selfies with him at numerous locations using generative AI, Variety reported.
Bachchan will be venturing into the field of generative AI with Ikonz Studios, which intends to “bring together advanced technologies and cultural icons to create a new era of interactive entertainment”.
Using generative AI, Ikonz will create immersive experiences that will transcend physical boundaries as fans will be able to interact with or even take selfies with the digital avatar of the legendary actor in their own city.
Talking about this foray, Bachchan said, “ I am happy to be a part of such an amazing futuristic world of generative AI with Ikonz. Together we shall embark on this new metaverse world.”
Currently, Ikonz is working on capturing the actor’s defining characteristics and will be launching his digital avatar by the end of 2023.
