‘Completely Unacceptable’: White House Condemns Harassment Of Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi
The White House has condemned the online harassment of The Wall Street Journal journalist, Sabrina Siddiqui who had asked a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State visit to the US.
John Kirby, coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, said it was “completely unacceptable” and “antithetical to the very principles of democracy”.
"We’re aware of the reports of that harassment. It’s unacceptable. And we absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere under any circumstances,” said Kirby.
This was in response to journalist Kelly O’Donnell seeking the White House's reaction to Siddiqui’s “online harassment from people inside India”.
At the press conference held on June 22, Siddiqui asked Mr. Modi what steps he was willing to take to protect minority rights, and the rights of Muslims and uphold free speech.
Responding to the question PM Modi said, "We are a democracy... India and America both have democracy in our DNA. There is absolutely no space for discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion."
