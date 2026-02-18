Former International Cricket Captains Sign Joint Letter Urging Fair Treatment For Imran Khan
Fourteen former international cricket captains from across six decades have signed a joint open letter urging government of Pakistan to treat former Prime Minister Imran Khan with dignity, ensure proper medical care, and guarantee him fair legal access.
The open letter was signed by Mike Atherton (England), Allan Border, and brothers Ian Chappell and Greg Chappell (Australia), Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev (India), Clive Lloyd (West Indies), and John Wright (New Zealand), among others.
The initiative was reportedly led by former Australia captain Greg Chappell, who brought together cricketing greats across generations to present what they described as a united humanitarian appeal.
Imran Khan, 73, captained Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup and later served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022 before being removed through a no-confidence vote. He has been in detention since August 2023 and is currently serving two separate prison sentences of 17 years and 14 years.
The letter was issued after Khan’s lawyer informed Pakistan’s Supreme Court last week that the former cricketer had suffered significant vision loss in his right eye while in custody. However, a medical board said on Monday that the swelling had subsided following treatment and that his vision had since improved.
Meanwhile, Khan’s sons have expressed fears over their father’s deteriorating health in prison and are seeking permission to visit him. They have urged authorities to grant access, noting that they have been separated from him for more than two years
Bangladesh Parliament Sworn In; Tarique Rahman Set To Take Oath As PM