European Space Agency's JUICE Spacecraft Captures Stunning 'Selfies' En Route To Mission
The European Space Agency (ESA) has released the selfies taken by its first ever Jupiter mission, Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer also known as JUICE, while it was leaving the Earth behind.
The images released by ESA show parts of the JUICE spacecraft with Earth in its backdrop. The images were taken by a body-mounted camera, just hours following the launch on April 14.
The objective of the mission is to explore the possibilities of life in space and to study three of Jupiter's moons, namely, Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.
JUICE was launched from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on April 14.
