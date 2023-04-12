Elon Musk Sets April 20 As New Deadline For Removal Of Legacy Blue Ticks
Twitter boss Elon Musk has given a new date for removing legacy blue ticks. The blue checks will be gone by April 20, he said.
"Final date for removing legacy blue checks is 4/20," he wrote. Earlier the date for removal of legacy blue ticks was April 1.
However, the blue ticks were not removed on April 1, but the description was changed to "this account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account."
Accounts that subscribe to Twitter Blue will have blue ticks. Twitter Blue is a paid service and costs USD 11 per month for iOS and android users, while the rate is USD 8 per month for web users.
