Elon Musk's X Allows User Controls For AI Data Training, But Default Still Collects Data
Elon Musk's X is providing users with more control over how their data is used to train its AI chatbot, Grok.
Despite this, the default setting still favours data collection, and users must actively opt out if they do not want their posts and interactions to be used for AI training.
"All X users have the ability to control whether their public posts can be used to train Grok, the AI search assistant," the company announced in an X post.
This feature is currently available on the web platform and will soon be released on mobile. Additionally, users can prevent their data from being used by setting their X accounts to private.
Grok, an AI chatbot available to premium X subscribers, was launched in November 2023 as a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Developed by Musk's AI startup xAI, the chatbot has been extensively trained on data scraped from X. It leverages real-time information from X posts to summarise news events and answer user queries.
