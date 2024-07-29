Elon Musk Criticised For Sharing Digitally Altered Video Of Kamala Harris Without Context
Elon Musk has sparked controversy by sharing a digitally altered video of Vice President Kamala Harris. The post has garnered over 238,000 reposts and 924,000 likes.
The Harris campaign initially released this video, but it was altered to modify the voice-over, making it seem like Harris was saying negative things about President Biden and herself.
This manipulated version was posted by the account @MrReaganUSA, labeled as a “parody.” However, Musk shared it without any disclaimer, simply commenting, “This is amazing,” followed by a laughing emoji.
The video suggests that the 59-year-old American politician is a “diversity hire” because she is a woman and a person of colour, and it says she doesn't know “the first thing about running the country.”
Although some participants in X's community note feature suggested adding a label to Musk's post for context, no such label had been added as of Monday morning.
Many X users also pointed out that his post might violate X's policies, which prohibit sharing synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that could deceive or confuse people and cause harm.
