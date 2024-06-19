Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Could Pose Ozone Layer Threat, Study Warns
Researchers from the University of Southern California have suggested that internet satellite networks, such as Elon Musk's Starlink, might be depleting the Earth's ozone layer.
A study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters indicates that SpaceX's Starlink releases significant amounts of aluminum oxide gas into the atmosphere, potentially harming the ozone layer.
The ozone layer is crucial for our survival as it absorbs harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. Without this protection, exposure to UV radiation can lead to skin cancer and negatively impact crop yields and food production.
According to the study, internet satellites in low Earth orbit have a lifespan of approximately five years. Currently, there are over 8,000 internet satellites in low Earth orbit, with around 6,000 belonging to Starlink.
Researchers stated that these satellites are designed to burn up in the atmosphere at the end of their service life. Consequently, they could release over 1,000 tons of aluminum oxide annually, a 646-percent increase compared to natural levels, thereby depleting ozone.
The study further found that the presence of the oxides increased roughly eightfold between 2016 and 2022 and could surge far more with current satellite launch plans.
