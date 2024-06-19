Adobe Faces Lawsuit For Concealing Fees And Complicating Cancellations
The US government has filed a lawsuit against Adobe, accusing the creator of Photoshop of harming consumers by hiding substantial termination fees in its most popular subscription plan and making the cancellation process difficult.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed the complaint in federal court in San Jose, California, alleging that Adobe conceals these fees, which can amount to hundreds of dollars,
FTC also alleged the company also conceals other critical terms in its "annual paid monthly" subscription plan by placing them in the fine print or behind text boxes and hyperlinks.
The complaint states that Adobe calculates early termination fees as 50 percent of the remaining payments when consumers cancel within their first year.
The FTC also stated that Adobe forces online subscribers to navigate numerous pages to cancel, while phone cancellations often result in disconnections, repeated explanations to multiple representatives, and resistance and delays from those representatives.