Elon Musk’s SpaceX Set To Launch World’s Largest Private Communication Satellite
Elon Musk-led SpaceX is set to launch Hughes' Jupiter 3, which could be the largest private communications satellite, using the Falcon Heavy launch vehicle.
Designed to deliver internet services to customers in North and South America, the satellite is set to launch on Thursday.
It will be taking off from Launch Complex-39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
The Jupiter 3 satellite has a novel architecture built on a number of cutting-edge technologies, including as solid-state amplifiers, miniature electronics and more effective antenna designs.
The satellite will also support services such as in-flight Wi-Fi and augment private Wi-Fi usage with other wireless technologies.
