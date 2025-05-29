Elon Musk’s xAI Strikes $300M Deal To Embed Grok In Telegram
Telegram has entered into a one-year agreement with Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI, to bring its chatbot Grok to the messaging platform.
Under the deal, Grok will be accessible through Telegram and integrated into apps built on the platform.
As part of the partnership, xAI will provide Telegram with $300 million in a mix of cash and equity, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced on Tuesday.
Additionally, Telegram will receive 50% of the revenue generated from xAI subscriptions made within the app.
A promotional video shared by Durov on X showcases Grok’s capabilities within Telegram— users can pin the chatbot to the top of chats or interact with it directly through the search bar.
Grok will also offer features such as writing assistance, chat and document summarisation, sticker creation, business support, and moderation tools.
According to its privacy policy, X uses public posts from users to train its AI models. It was not immediately clear if xAI would utilise data from Telegram similarly.
